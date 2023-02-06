Los Angeles, Feb 6 (PTI) Music composer Ricky Kej, based out of Bengaluru, has won his third Grammy Award for the album 'Divine Tides'.

The US-born musician shared the award with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of the iconic British rock band The Police, who collaborated with Kej on the album.

At the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, the duo earned the gramophone trophy in the best immersive audio album winner category. They had won a Grammy in the best new age album category for the same album last year.

"Congrats Best Immersive Audio Album winner - 'Divine Tides' Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; @copelandmusic, @rickykej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej) #GRAMMYs," announced the Recording Academy, the organisation behind Grammy Awards, on its official Twitter page.

Other nominees in the category were: Christina Aguilera ('Aguilera'), The Chainsmokers ('Memories... Do Not Open), Jane Irabloom ('Picturing The Invisible- Focus 1), and Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondeheimsolistene ('Tuvahyun - Beatitudes for a Wounded World').

'Divine Tides' is a nine-song album that aims to deliver the message that "each individual life plays a crucial role in maintaining the balance that serves all equally".

Kej took home his first Grammy in the best new age album category for 'Winds of Samsara' back in 2015.

As part of his work with The Police, Copeland has won five Grammys. With Kej as collaborator, this is his second award.

