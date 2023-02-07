Indian-born Ricky Kej won His third Grammy for his album Divine Tides, after it was nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category at 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Kej celebrated his win gorging on an Indian meal with musician Stewart Copeland, whom he considers as his guru and older brother. The triple-Grammy winner took to Twitter to share a pic of them having their meal. Grammys 2023: India's Ricky Kej Wins His Third Grammy Award For His Album 'Divine Tides'.

This is how my guru, older brother and dear friend Stewart Copeland and I celebrated our win :-) An Indian meal in Los Angeles.. just the two of us. So grateful for him in my life. @copelandmusic @RecordingAcad #3xGrammyWinner #GRAMMYwinners pic.twitter.com/o9632qY0qT — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) February 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)