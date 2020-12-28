Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): Bollywood director Anu Menon and Abundantia Entertainment announced on Monday that after their collaboration for the much appraised 'Shakuntala Devi', they will once again collaborate for a new film.

Director Anu Menon will once again be joining hands with her Shakuntala Devi producer, and the Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, Vikram Malhotra for a thrilling murder mystery as her next flick, which is expected to go on floors between April and May next year and is currently undergoing the final stages of the screenplay and principal photography.

Menon expressed her happiness regarding the collaboration and said, "I am very happy that Abundantia Entertainment is the home to my new film as well. I had a great time telling Shakuntala Devi's story with Vikram and the team led by Shikhaa."

She further praised Abundantia Entertainment and said, "Their passion for telling compelling stories and commitment to a director's vision are rare to find. We have a very different story coming up this time and I hope we receive the same love from the audience as we did for our first collaboration together."

Reminiscing his time while working on 'Shakuntala Devi', Vikram said "I am very excited to collaborate with Anu once again. We had an amazing time working with Anu on Shakuntala Devi and the film has become a bit of a landmark in terms of how it has connected with viewers all across the world."

He further praised the director and said that Anu has a unique storytelling style and her stories are underpinned with strong women characters that fit in well with Abundantia's vision of telling impactful stories. "I am confident that together, Anu and Abundantia will delight the audience yet again."

Shikhaa Sharma, Senior Vice-President, and Head Creative and Development at Abundantia Entertainment said, "After a super successful outing with Anu, in the form of Shakuntala Devi, it was just a matter of time when we got together again!"

"Anu's infectious energy, her collaborative attitude, and just how she leads from the front are inspiring for the entire cast and crew. This time around, the genre is even more thrilling and we are already underway with the scripting of this murder mystery," she said.

Their previous collaboration 'Shakuntala Devi' premiered on July 31, 2020. The movie released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and was streamed across 200 countries. It was met with great acclaim by audiences who poured in love for the biopic of the Indian mathematical genius of the same name. The film starred Vidya Balan in the titular role along with a star cast that included names like Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh, and Jisshu Sengupta. (ANI)

