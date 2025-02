Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Actress Prajakta Koli is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, lawyer Vrishank Khanal.

Ahead of their big day, the couple shared adorable photos from their intimate mehendi ceremony.

The dreamy photos, posted on Instagram, show Prajakta and Vrishank surrounded by loved ones, enjoying the festive atmosphere.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGauAAaMGPs/?img_index=1

In one romantic moment, Vrishank is seen giving Prajakta a loving kiss on the cheek.

Other photos capture the couple's joyful moments, including Prajakta getting her mehendi done, Vrishank and Prajakta's parents dancing, and the couple sharing sweet glances.

Prajakta looked radiant in a red suit, while Vrishank could be seen wearing a white kurta pyjama for the ceremony.

Prajakta kept the caption simple, adding a heart and an evil-eye emoji to the photos.

The couple's mehendi ceremony was an intimate affair, with close family and friends in attendance.

Prajakta and Vrishank have been dating for several years and announced their engagement in 2023. The couple has been together since before Prajakta's rise to fame.

On the work front, Prajakta was recently seen in season 3 of her web series, 'Mismatched' co-starring Rohit Saraf.

The series is available to stream on Netflix. (ANI)

