At the India-Pakistan match in Dubai, Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend, Jasmin Walia, captivated attention with her fashionable white top and sleek sunglasses. Her presence didn’t go unnoticed, as the cameras captured her, showcasing her on the big screen and sending fans into a frenzy. Shortly before the game, Jasmin posted a glamorous photo from a luxury Dubai hotel, fuelling curiosity about her trip. One particular viral moment shows her playfully blowing kisses from the stands, further sparking excitement among her followers. Hardik Pandya Dating Jasmin Walia? Cricketer and ‘Bom Diggy’ Singer’s Greece Vacation Pics Spark Romance Rumours.

Jasmin Walia Attends IND vs PaAK Match in Dubai

Hardik Pandya's Alleged GF Jasmin Walia Blows Kisses During Match

Who Is Jasmin Walia?

Born in Essex, England, to Indian heritage parents, Jasmin Walia rose to fame through the British reality TV series The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE). Initially starting as an extra in 2010, she swiftly became a full cast member by 2012, cementing her place in the public eye. This exposure paved the way for her career in music. In 2014, she launched her YouTube channel, showcasing her vocal talents and collaborating with artists such as Zack Knight. Jasmin's breakthrough came in 2017 with the hit single "Bom Diggy," which was later remade for Bollywood in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

For the unversed, cricketer Hardik Pandya and his ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic, confirmed their divorce in July 2024, stating that it was in the best interest of their family. They share a son named Agastya.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2025 08:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).