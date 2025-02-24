Jasmin Walia, the rumoured girlfriend of Hardik Pandya, created a stir on social media after being spotted at the Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on February 23, 2025. The British singer and TV personality was seen in the stands, passionately cheering for her alleged beau. Known for her musical talent and growing social media presence, Jasmin has been the subject of media buzz for some time. The speculation surrounding her relationship with Hardik Pandya has only grown stronger, fuelled by their Greece vacation last August. Hardik Pandya Trolled With Funny Memes as Fans Claim He Jeopardized Virat Kohli's Century Chances During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.
Jasmin Walia Cheers for Hardik Pandya at IND vs PAK Match
At the India-Pakistan match in Dubai, Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend, Jasmin Walia, captivated attention with her fashionable white top and sleek sunglasses. Her presence didn’t go unnoticed, as the cameras captured her, showcasing her on the big screen and sending fans into a frenzy. Shortly before the game, Jasmin posted a glamorous photo from a luxury Dubai hotel, fuelling curiosity about her trip. One particular viral moment shows her playfully blowing kisses from the stands, further sparking excitement among her followers. Hardik Pandya Dating Jasmin Walia? Cricketer and ‘Bom Diggy’ Singer’s Greece Vacation Pics Spark Romance Rumours.
Jasmin Walia Attends IND vs PaAK Match in Dubai
Hardik Pandya 's rumoured Girlfriend Jasmin Walia spotted in the stadium 🔥 #INDvsPAK #ChampionsTrophy #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/x9r1RzWwv8
— अभि 🇮🇳 (@abhi7781_) February 23, 2025
Hardik Pandya's Alleged GF Jasmin Walia Blows Kisses During Match
As I said @jasminwalia supporting India for #hardik #INDvsPAK https://t.co/aMnPfn7n3C pic.twitter.com/Oo5Gcx6O2I
— Instinct (@Clutchxgod33) February 23, 2025
Who Is Jasmin Walia?
Born in Essex, England, to Indian heritage parents, Jasmin Walia rose to fame through the British reality TV series The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE). Initially starting as an extra in 2010, she swiftly became a full cast member by 2012, cementing her place in the public eye. This exposure paved the way for her career in music. In 2014, she launched her YouTube channel, showcasing her vocal talents and collaborating with artists such as Zack Knight. Jasmin's breakthrough came in 2017 with the hit single "Bom Diggy," which was later remade for Bollywood in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.
For the unversed, cricketer Hardik Pandya and his ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic, confirmed their divorce in July 2024, stating that it was in the best interest of their family. They share a son named Agastya.
