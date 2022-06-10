Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) Actor Pranitha Subhash and her husband, businessman Nitin Raju, have become parents to their first child, a baby girl.

The 29-year-old actor, who tied the knot with Raju in May last year, shared the news of baby's arrival on Friday on her Instagram account.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Pokes Fun at Katrina Kaif, Says Yearly Dose of Mangoes’ Pending!.

“The last few days have been surreal... ever since our baby girl was born,” Subhash wrote.

"I was really lucky to have a gynaecologist mom, but for her this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully we had Dr Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth," she added.

Also Read | The Broken News Review: Sonali Bendre, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jaideep Ahlawat's Series on Newsroom Politics Is Wobbly but Relevant and Effective! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The actor, who was last seen in Priyadarshan's comedy feature film "Hungama 2", also thanked her anaesthetist and his team who made sure the process was "as less painful as possible".

Subhash predominantly features in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. Some of her popular movies are "Porki", "Baava", and "Bheema Theeradalli".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)