Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): Actor Preity G Zinta shared an adorable photo with her husband Gene Goodenough on her social media handle.

On Saturday, Preity took to her Instagram to post a loveable pic with her husband, where they can be seen enjoying the moment together.

Also Read | Vidya Balan Looks Red Hot as She Flaunts Bossy Vibes in New Instagram Video - WATCH.

The actor perfectly captured love and mood in the selfie!!

She was seen in a yellow dress, on the other hand, her husband is in a light blue shirt.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Turns 72: From Akshay Kumar to Kangana Ranaut, Celebs Extend Warm Wishes to Indian Prime Minister on His Birthday.

She captioned the post, "Caribbean vibes #ting" along with heart emojis.

"Hello Favorite Couple", a social media user wrote with heart emojis.

Preity keeps posting a picture with her family on a regular basis.

Earlier, the actor celebrated this year's mother's day with her twinnies and dropped a beautiful picture with them along with her mother Nilprabha Zinta.

In November 2021, Preity and Gene welcomed twins Jai and Gia. The children were born via surrogacy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)