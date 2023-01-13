Los Angeles (California) US, January 12 (ANI): Bollywood actress Preity G Zinta treated her fans on Thursday with another version of 'Ghar ki Kheti', where she was showing her cherished 'Pink Lady Apple tree' with joy and pride.

Taking to Instagram, Priety posted a short video from her Los Angeles house along with the caption, "I discovered gardening during the pandemic. It was what gave me a sense of security, happiness and hope. All the plants n trees featured in my Ghar Ki Kheti videos were planted during that time. This is what my Pink Lady Apple tree looks like. This tree is very special to me as it always reminds me of my home in Himachal. Here's to being proud of your roots & never forgetting where you come from #Gharkikheti #organicgardening #appletree #ting."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnTmuVxBz7L/

Taking pride in her roots, Preity was heard saying in the video, "You can take a girl out of the Himachal. But you can't take Himachal out of the girl."

Preity jokingly said to her viewers, "I've done a lot of 'Tapassya' to make these apples grow. I used to keep telling this tree, please give me some apples. My prayers are finally heard."

In the video, Preity was looking bright and resplendent in an orange cardigan and blue denim.

Music Composer Sajid Khan reacted to Priety's video and wrote, "Tapasiya ka phel mitha hoga madamiya."

"It's reminded me of the apple juice in 'dil hai tumhara", commented a fan.

Earlier, Priety posted a similar video where she showcased the 'navel orange tree' laden with fruits, in her garden.

Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough recently celebrated their kids' first birthday.

The 'Veer Zaara' actress became a mother in 2021. Taking to Twitter she announced that she and her husband have become parents to a baby boy Jai Zinta Goodenough and a girl Gia Zinta Goodenough in November, 2021.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family," Preity tweeted.

Preity and Gene tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in an intimate ceremony in the US.(ANI)

