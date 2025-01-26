Every year on January 26, all Indians celebrate Republic Day, representing the successful independence from British domination. You can sing these songs to commemorate this day at your community, school, or college. This post contains songs that will make you feel proud to be Indian. This collection will provide you with some outstanding choices, ranging from Madan Mohan to the works of AR Rahman and Pritam. In 2025, India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day, as India completed 75 full years as a democratic republic. Republic Day Parade 2025 Ticket Price, Parade Timing, How To Book Tickets Online and Offline – Here’s All You Need To Know.

To commemorate the great day, we've included five Bollywood songs that will make you happy. You should add these songs to your playlist.

Vande Mataram

The classic song Vande Mataram (Maa Tujhey Salam) by AR Rahman. One of the most well-known songs that Indians swear by for every patriotic occasion is this stirring performance of Vande Mataram.

Jai Ho

This song is the ideal choice for January 26 if you want to honour not just Indian history but also the zeal of all Indians.

Aisa Des Hai Mera

This song is among the most classic patriotic anthems in the Hindi language. Select this stirring song to perform on January 26. Republic Day 2025: Who Unfurls National Flag on R-Day? Who Is the Chief Guest? Who Are Special Guests? When Does Republic Day Parade Start? Get All Answers Here.

Ae Watan

No Republic Day is complete without this song. Alia Bhatt had one of the most memorable parts in the 2018 film Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar, which also included some standout performances from Vicky Kaushal and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Lehra Do

Arijit Singh's beautiful voice and Pritam's heartfelt melody blended perfectly for this song. Millions of Indians fell in love with Lehra Do from the 2021 biopic of Kapil Dev, 83. You may add this song to your playlist on this Republic Day, and raise your tricolour while singing Lehra Do.

Republic Day is a day filled with pride, happiness, and being happy to be Indian. You should add these songs to your playlist. Happy Republic Day to our readers from LatestLY! We hope you have a wonderful day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).