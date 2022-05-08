Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): Bollywood actor Preity Zinta celebrated this year's mother's day with her twinnies, as she dropped a beautiful picture with them and her mother, on Sunday.

The 'Veer-Zara' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted this adorable picture in which she is seen posing with her mother, Nilprabha Zinta and both of them holding Preity's twin babies Jai and Gia. Sharing the picture Preity wrote,

"I never understood why my mother called me so much, worried about me constantly & wanted to know my whereabouts, as I galavanted around the world as a teenager & an adult, till I became a mother. Now I'm beginning to understand it. From thinking of myself first, to learning to put my kids first, I'm beginning to understand what motherhood is all about".

She also added, "It's beautiful, empowering & a bit scary. I hope my children are more sensitive & appreciative of me than I was towards my mother. Irrespective, I will learn to love my kids more & expect less like all mothers & do everything I can, so they grow up to be the best versions of themselves Happy Mother's day to all the mothers out there - today, tomorrow & everyday, Loads of love n light"

After seeing this lovely snap, which is really a very beautiful picture, fans are swarming the comment area with heart emoticons, and one social media user also wrote, "That is so sweeet."

Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough received their twins via surrogacy last November. (ANI)

