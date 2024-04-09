Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor Preity Zinta added her voice to the praise for 'Crew,' starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, which has quickly found success at the box office within 10 days.

Taking to her social media, the 'Veer Zaara' star Preity Zinta shared her thoughts about the film in a review.

The actor took to her social media account to post the movie poster and shared positive comments about the talented and beautiful female trio, describing the film as a delightful journey.

Preity wrote, "Absolutely loved watching the movie CREW in the theatre with the super talented & gorgeous trio of @tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan & @kritisanon. Laughed & enjoyed every bit of it. Congratulations to the entire crew for this Joyride. Go check it out folks! It's truly worth it. #Crew #Girlpower #Fun #ting"

'Crew', a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also round out the cast of Crew. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29. (ANI)

