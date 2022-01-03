Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra have been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital after contracting coronavirus on Monday.

As per Dr Jalil Parkar, the two have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well. The couple will likely be discharged in a few days.

"They both have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well. Hopefully will be discharged in a day or two. At the age of 86 years (Prem Chopra) is responding quite well," Dr Parkar said in a statement.

Prem Chopra has acted in several films such as 'Upkaar', ' Purab Aur Pashchim', 'Do Raaste', and 'Phool Bane Angaarey' among others. He was recently seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. (ANI)

