India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu brought home the glory when she got crowned as the Miss Universe 2021. It was after 21 years that an Indian beauty was crowned with this honourable tag. Earlier Lara Dutta had bagged the title in 2021. While Bollywood is already eyeing Sandhu and we bet she has multiple offers in her hand already, she's taking her own sweet time before deciding her debut project. Recently Harnaaz stepped out in Mumbai for media interactions and picked a lovely attire for her outing. BTS and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu: Indian Beauty Queen’s ‘Speak for Yourself’ Reminds Twitterati of RM’s UNICEF Speech (Watch Video).

Harnaaz took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her fashion outing and we are all hearts for it. She picked a simple but stunning co-ord set from the house of Pankaj & Nidhi and paired it with silver strappy heels. Highlighted cheeks, coral lips, curled eyelashes, well-defined brows and her open blonde locks completed her look further. Earlier the new Miss Universe had made yet another stellar appearance when she was clicked wearing a bottle green co-ord set which looked fabulous on her. Miss Universe 2021 Meow Video! Harnaaz Sandhu Meows Like Cat on Stage, Thanks to Host Steve Harvey!

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu in Pankaj & Nidhi

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Harnaaz is only the third woman to bring home the title of Miss Universe. The 70th Miss Universe competition this year was held in Israel and around 80 entrants had participated this time. Andrea Meza of Mexico had crowned Sandhu as her successor. Interestingly, she has already marked her Punjabi film debut with Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.

