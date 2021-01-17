Washington [US], January 17 (ANI): Almost a year after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as the senior members of the British royal family, ITV anchor Tom Bradby who is known for his documentary on the couple said that their departure has taken a toll on the entire royal family.

According to Fox News, Bradby said that though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear more "content", Prince Harry is actually heartbroken over the rift.

The statements came during a recent interview of Bradby with Alan Titchmarsh at the 'Love Your Weekend' show.

"I think they are feeling better, yes. So are they unhappy? No, I think they are content. The things they are doing they are quite excited by," Fox News quoted Bradby as saying at "Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh" via People.

"Haryy is heartbroken by the situation with his family. You don't necessarily need to have knowledge to know that, but I think it's true," he added.

According Fox News, Harry's close friend confirmed the rumors of a rift between Harry and the rest of his family but he also insists that doesn't mean he isn't finding bliss with his wife and son in the U.S.

"The situation with the family clearly isn't ideal, and it has been a very difficult year for them all. But are they unhappy out there? No, I don't think that's right, I think they are pretty happy actually, but I think they wrestle with their position in life, I think they all do. I think (Prince) William does, too. I don't think he finds it easy," Bradby said.

The journalist also shared that the entire year following the rift has been "incredibly painful" for the entire royal family.

"It is painful all round, painful for everyone, difficult to manage. Effectively they have just decided to completely leave the royal family," Bradby said.

"That has never been done -- I mean, you could go back to the Duke of Windsor, but that was in very different circumstances. It's never been done voluntarily before, and no one still is absolutely clear how it is going to work," he added.

Bradby who had worked on the documentary centering Harry and Meghan concluded the topic by stating how the situation isn't completely smoothed over.

"There are still a lot of hurt feelings on all sides, and it's very difficult. ... I think the public desperately wants them to be OK and everyone to be happy and clearly that hasn't been the situation over the past year," Fox News quoted Bradby.

"It is not a very easy or comfortable situation. I don't think it was ever going to be an easy or comfortable situation," he added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world as they announced that they are stepping back as British royal family members earlier last year.

The couple had since then been living in their new house in California's Snta Barbara with their son Archie. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)