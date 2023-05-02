New York [US], May 2 (ANI): Actors Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt are all set to turn heads with their looks at Met Gala. Both are in their preparation mode for the fashion's biggest night out.

Taking to Instagram story, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her preparations.

In the first picture, she can be seen doing her skincare regime before the big event.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Met Monday."

She also posted a video from Vanity, where Priyanka can be seen getting ready by her team.

Alia, on the other hand, posted a picture of vanity and captioned it, "So we Begin. #MetGala2023."

It was 2017 when the global icon Priyanka walked the red carpet in a thigh-high slit gown with a popped collar, which came with a never-ending trail that became a highlight of her look. Her last appearance at the Met Gala was in 2019.

Deepika Padukone attended the Met Gala event several times. Her last appearance was in 2019.

Now, Alia is all set to make her Met Gala debut this year and fans can't wait for her look.

The 2023 Met Gala will take place on May 1st in New York City. It celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label, Page Six reported.

So you can expect celebrities to pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld on the red carpet.

You can watch Met Gala at Vogue's Met Gala red carpet live stream will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on May 1; fans can follow all the action on Vogue.com, as well as on the fashion bible's Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Indian audience -- It's May 2 for you all. If you want to see the biggest fashion event, you must wake up early on Tuesday morning.

The Met Gala live stream will be hosted by actor and producer La La Anthony, writer Derek Blasberg, and Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman. Internet multi-hyphenate Emma Chamberlain will return as Vogue's special correspondent.

Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Rose and Jennie from Blackpink and Lily-Rose Depp are also expected to walk the red carpet. (ANI)

