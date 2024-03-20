Global star Priyanka Chopra has arrived in Ayodhya with her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter Maltie Marie. The ace actor can be seen wearing a yellow sari, while Nick also opted for the ethnic outfit. She was spotted at the airport surrounded by fans and paparazzi. A few days ago, Priyanka arrived in India with her daughter Malti Marie for some work commitments. She launched a grand Bulgari store in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza. For the launch, she teamed a luxury reptile-inspired piece with an embroidered bralette, floor-sweeping pants by Anamika Khanna, and gold stiletto sandals. She is one of the global brand ambassadors for the brand. Priyanka Chopra’s Latest Insta Post for Nick Jonas Is All Things Love (View Pic).

Nick also reached Mumbai on Monday (March 18). He made a stylish entry in an all-white look at the airport. He sported a white shirt that he paired with matching pants and sneakers. This is Nick's second visit to India this year. He and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas performed at the Lollapalooza India music event in January. Nick arrived in India a few days after his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie touched down in the country. She also turned heads at Bulgari and Isha Ambani's Roman Holi celebration in Mumbai. Priyanka opted for a pastel pink stylish slit skirt-styled sheer pre-draped saree that she paired with a bustier blouse. She wore matching hued heels to complement her look.

#WATCH | Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrives in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Her husband and singer Nick Jonas, and their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas are also with her. pic.twitter.com/cZLOxFnypE — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Heads of State in the coming months, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She is also set to lend her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet's most loved creatures. Speaking about the project, Priyanka shared, "It's just wonderful to be a part of something so special and to tell the story of this magnificent animal that comes from my country--I was very honoured."

She said about the narrative's relatability, "I have always loved tigers, and I feel a kinship with the female tiger. I feel very protective of my family. Ambar's journey is something I think every mom would relate to." On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial, Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.