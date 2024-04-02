Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth Chopra, recently got engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya. The two shared pictures from their beautiful Roka ceremony.

The couple on Tuesday took to their official Instagram accounts to drop pictures from their ceremony along with a caption that read, "sooo we did a thing."

Shortly after, sister Priyanka congratulated them and posted an unseen picture with husband, Nick Jonas on her Instagram Stories.

The caption read, "They did it... happy Roka!"

The 'Barfi' actress also reshared their Roka post, adding, "Congratulations @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya, all our love and blessings #rokafied."

Priyanka and Nick were recently in India. They graced the birthday bash of the actress' cousin, Mannara Chopra in Mumbai. The Desi Girl arrived at the party with her husband and singer Nick Jonas. Both looked super stylish. Priyanka was spotted wearing a white bralette with matching skirt for the night. On the other hand, Nick donned a cool pair of yellow pants and a printed white shirt.

Priyanka and Nick also celebrated Holi with Mannara and other family members and friends in Noida. She came to India earlier this month with her daughter Malti. She also recently launched a grand store of Bulgari in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza. She is one of the global brand ambassadors for the brand.

Nick reached Mumbai on March 18. This is Nick's second visit to India this year. He and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas performed at the Lollapalooza India music event in January.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, in the coming months, Priyanka will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

She is also set to lend her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet's most loved creatures.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film ever since the announcement was made a couple of years ago. (ANI)

