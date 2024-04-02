The birthday boy, superstar Ajay Devgn, was spotted outside his residence Shivshakti. He greeted everyone by joining his hands. Ajay turned 55 on Tuesday. Many fans were waiting outside Ajay's house. Handmade portraits of Ajay's movie characters were also hanging on a stand. The visuals show Ajay, last seen in Shaitaan, wearing a white T-shirt and black joggers. He was sporting sunglasses. The actor greeted the paparazzi and fans by joining his hands. Ajay Devgn Birthday: From Singham Again To Raid 2, Upcoming Movies of the Bollywood Star.

The video shows people giving him flowers and cheering while Ajay says, "Aaram se aaram see." Social media is flooded with birthday wishes for Ajay, who made his debut in 1991 with Phool Aur Kaante. Ajay Devgn Turns 55! Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh and Many Others Extend Birthday Greetings to Maidaan Star.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he recently starred in the supernatural horror film Shaitaan, directed by Vikas Bahl. The movie was produced by Devgn Films, Jio Studios, and Panorama Studios. It also stars R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj. He next has Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Singham Again, and Raid 2 in the pipeline.

