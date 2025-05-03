Entertainment News | Queen Latifah Reacts to 'The Equalizer' Cancellation

Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. Queen Latifah has addressed the fans of her CBS series 'The Equalizer' after the show's cancellation was announced.

Agency News ANI| May 03, 2025 10:20 AM IST
A+
A-
Entertainment News | Queen Latifah Reacts to 'The Equalizer' Cancellation
Queen Latifah (Photo/Instagram/@queenlatifah)

Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): Queen Latifah has addressed the fans of her CBS series 'The Equalizer' after the show's cancellation was announced.

In an Instagram post, she reflected on her run as Robyn McCall and thanked the cast, crew, writers, and producers for their hard work.

Also Read | 'The Light of India Has Travelled Far and Wide': Nita Ambani Highlights Influence of India's Culture, Taking It to World Stage at WAVES Summit 2025 (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJK7pfGy6D6/

Queen Latifah expressed her gratitude to the fans and wrote, "Y'all have been so loyal, so loud, and so ride-or-die -- and that's exactly why we keep doing this. We can't thank you enough. It means the world to us."

Also Read | WAVES Summit 2025: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says WAVES Is Filled With Development, Employment Opportunities.

She also reassured fans that she will be back with a new project soon, and wrote, "Don't worry -- I'll be back kicking ass in something new real soon. Can't wait to share it with you."

The cancellation of 'The Equalizer' marks the end of an era for the show, which has been a staple on CBS for five seasons.

The series was a reimagining of the classic 1980s series and starred Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those in need.

Queen Latifah's role in 'The Equalizer' has been praised for its portrayal of a strong and empowered woman.

The show has also been notable for being one of the few network dramas to feature a Black woman as the lead character.

With the series, Queen Latifah became only the fourth Black woman to headline a primetime network drama. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img

Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): Queen Latifah has addressed the fans of her CBS series 'The Equalizer' after the show's cancellation was announced.

In an Instagram post, she reflected on her run as Robyn McCall and thanked the cast, crew, writers, and producers for their hard work.

Also Read | 'The Light of India Has Travelled Far and Wide': Nita Ambani Highlights Influence of India's Culture, Taking It to World Stage at WAVES Summit 2025 (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJK7pfGy6D6/

Queen Latifah expressed her gratitude to the fans and wrote, "Y'all have been so loyal, so loud, and so ride-or-die -- and that's exactly why we keep doing this. We can't thank you enough. It means the world to us."

Also Read | WAVES Summit 2025: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says WAVES Is Filled With Development, Employment Opportunities.

She also reassured fans that she will be back with a new project soon, and wrote, "Don't worry -- I'll be back kicking ass in something new real soon. Can't wait to share it with you."

The cancellation of 'The Equalizer' marks the end of an era for the show, which has been a staple on CBS for five seasons.

The series was a reimagining of the classic 1980s series and starred Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those in need.

Queen Latifah's role in 'The Equalizer' has been praised for its portrayal of a strong and empowered woman.

The show has also been notable for being one of the few network dramas to feature a Black woman as the lead character.

With the series, Queen Latifah became only the fourth Black woman to headline a primetime network drama. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img
Google Trends Google Trends
orioles vs royals
5000+K+ searches
gsw
500+K+ searches
hbse haryana board
500+K+ searches
is bank holiday today
500+K+ searches
sreesanth cricketer
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Today FestivalFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaJaatRohit SharmaFatafat

Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam’s Instagram Accounts Blocked in India Amid Tensions With Pakistan Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

  • KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 53

  • Mahindra & Mahindra Rises to 2nd Spot in India’s Auto Market in April 2025, Beats Tata Motors and Hyundai

  • Shillong Teer Results Today, May 03 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    orioles vs royals
    5000+K+ searches
    gsw
    500+K+ searches
    hbse haryana board
    500+K+ searches
    is bank holiday today
    500+K+ searches
    sreesanth cricketer
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    img

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Today FestivalFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaJaatRohit SharmaFatafatPM Internship SchemeIPL 2025 ScheduleWordle Hints
    Google News Telegram Bot
    img

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliKerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Today FestivalFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaJaatRohit SharmaFatafatPM Internship SchemeIPL 2025 ScheduleWordle Hints
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel