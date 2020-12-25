New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): As his superhit flick '3 Idiots' clocked 11 years on Friday, actor R Madhavan reflected on the experience of shooting for the film and said that he knew it was going to be iconic, even before it had hit the silver screen.

"I knew it even before we released it, I knew it when I read the script and told Raju (Rajkumar Hirani, director) it is going to be difficult for him to beat this film later on, " he said.

"I always knew it is going to be iconic, related to every aspect of that story. Yes, it does seem like 11 years have flown by, and yet it's still fresh in our minds," the 50-year-old actor added.

Madhavan had played the role of Farhan Qureshi, an aspiring photographer who ends up pursuing engineering for the sake of his parents. What he feels connected most with the people about his character was his heartfelt conversation with his dad, played by Parikshit Sahni.

"Every youngster has had a conversation like that with their parent. It has become synonymous with the struggle of the younger generation, to prove their individuality," the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor said.

Terming '3 Idiots,' as the "most important film" of his career, the 50-year-old actor opens up on how the film helped him carve a global identity.

"It's because of the impact it had on the youth world over. For me, it's a visiting card in any industry I go to, they all look at me with reverence and respect. It's all over the world, whether they understand Hindi or not," he said.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, '3 Idiots' starred Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor alongside Madhavan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)