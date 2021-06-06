Actor R Madhavan on Sunday gushed about his wife Sarita Birje, as the couple is celebrating 22 years of togetherness today, June 6. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a lovely selfie with his partner and wrote how he remains in awe of her even after more than two decades of their marriage. He also posted a lovely selfie with his spouse."Keeping me in utter awe and in love all these years. Happy Anniversary Pondati... to many many more ahead." The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor often showers love and praise at his wife on social media through their lovely pictures. R Madhavan Birthday Special: From an Unseen Hindi Debut to an Animated Zombie Film, 7 Movie Appearances of Rocketry Star That You Surely Missed On!

Madhavan and Sarita, who tied knot in 1999, are parents to son Vedaant. On the work front, Madhavan will be seen in 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', which is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan. Also, Madhavan is making his directorial debut with the movie. After launching the trailer of the movie in April, Madhavan got to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss his upcoming project. R Madhavan Birthday Special: Saaya, Banegi Apni Baat, Sea Hawks – 7 TV Shows Of The Actor We So Miss Today.

R Madhavan Celebrates 22 Years of Togetherness With Wife Sarita Birje

R Madhavan's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

"A few weeks ago, @NambiNOfficial and I had the honour of calling on PM @narendramodi. We spoke on the upcoming film #Rocketrythefilm and were touched and honored by PM's reaction to the clips and concern for Nambi ji and the wrong done to him. Thank you for the privilege sir," Madhavan had posted on his Instagram page.

