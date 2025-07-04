Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Maalik' is creating a significant buzz in the entertainment industry with its teasers, trailers and new tracks. The makers have now released a song titled 'Raaj Karega Maalik', which is sung by the MTV Hustle winner MC Square.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Tips (the official production banner of the film) shared the latest song from 'Maalik', which perfectly resonates with Rajkummar Rao's gangster vibe in the movie.

The music of 'Raaj Karega Maalik' is composed by Sachin-Jigar and is sung by Akasa. The song comprises a high beat and rage-filled rap by MC Square.

Manushi Chillar looks gorgeous as she performs beautifully to the music beats of Sachin-Jigar. In the music video, the duo was also seen dancing together after their individual performances.

MC Square's rap and Rajkummar Rao's expressions sync perfectly, creating an adrenaline-rush sequence in the song.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLrfwajt4YR/?hl=en

In 'Maalik', Rajkummar Rao plays a ruthless gangster who appears to stop at nothing to fulfil his ambition of political power and fame. With his rugged look and high-octane action moves, Rajkummar portrays a raw and intense character, unlike his recent roles in comedy movies such as 'Stree', 'Stree 2', and 'Bhool Chuk Maaf.'

Also starring Manushi Chhillar in a lead role, along with Saurabh Shukla and Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal parts, Maalik is set against the gritty backdrop of 1980s Allahabad. It's a hard-hitting tale of ambition, power, and survival that explores the price of rising in a world ruled by guns, greed, and loyalty.

The makers recently released the trailer of the film.

In the trailer, Rajkummar is seen firing bullets at the front entrance of the house. Guns seem to be the actor's third hand in the movie, as he appears to kill countless goons in the trailer.

Rajkummar's political ambitions face strong opposition from a local strongman played brilliantly by Saurabh Shukla. Prosenjit Chatterjee plays the role of a cop who is tasked with finishing 'Maalik'.

The movie is produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani under the banner of Tips Films and Northern Lights Films. Rajkummar Rao shared the trailer of the film on his Instagram handle.

The movie is set to release in theatres on July 11, 2025. (ANI)

