Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): 'Pataakha' girls are back and they partied hard.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Radhika Madan posted fun-filled pictures with Sanya Malhotra. Radhika was dressed in a black power suit while Sanya opted for a short black dress. The highlight of the pictures is the golden jewellery, worn by Radhika.

The 'Kuttey actor' wrote in the caption "sona nahi chandi nahi yaar toh mila! @sanyamalhotra_Ps- The theme was Disco. Lot's of Sona to the ones who guess who I went as. Tell me in the comments below!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpNQNrkL7jx/

Apart from the jewellery, the girls made fun with a black shade. In one frame, she wore the shade and in another, she was helping Sanya to adjust the shade.

Fans loved the post and showered comments on the pictures. One wrote, "Cutie pie." Another one wrote, "Such adorable pictures."

On the acting front, both actors are doing commendable jobs. Radhika will be seen in Prashant Bhagya's "Rumi ki Sharafat". Apart from this, Radhika has a number of projects at hand including national award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria's Sanaa, Homi Adajania's upcoming next, untitled film with Akshay Kumar, which is the remake of national award-winning film Soorarai Pottru and recently announced, Happy Teacher's Day co-starring Nimrat Kaur.

Sanya will be next seen in the upcoming comedy film 'Kathal' which will premiere on the OTT platform Netflix.

'Kathal' marks the actor's fourth digital release after 'Ludo', 'Pagglait' and 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'.

Apart from that, she also has director Meghna Gulzar's next period film 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. (ANI)

