"Naatu Naatu" has made the world dance to its infectious tune. The song from S S Rajamouli's RRR is running for the 95th Academy Awards. If "Naatu Naatu" leads the race, will Hindi films lag behind? Shah Rukh Khan's "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" to Hrithik Roshan's "Jai Jai Shivshankar", the memorable hook steps of the Hindi cinema make the fans go gaga. In the world of viral and trendings, let's revisit the songs which don't let us sit in peace. Pathaan Fever Continues! DU Professors, Students Dance to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Song in Campus, Video of Fun Performance Goes Viral.

Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's hook steps from the song make the fans go crazy. They started dancing in the theatres, and on the streets to this tune.

Jai Jai Shivshankar

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff...If two powerful dancers are together, will the fans sit silent? This song from the film War drives dance lovers crazy.

Tattad Tattad

Ranveer Singh's 'brushing the hair' hook steps are the food of memes on social media. But this song from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela has a different level of fanbase.

Dola Re Dola Re

Sanjay Leela Bhansali made the two ravishing beauties from two different eras Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dance together. Women across age groups love to groove to this song on occasion.

Ek Pal Ka Jeena

It's been more than two decades. Still, the iconic steps of "Ek pal ka jeena" made Ranbir Kapoor recreate the hook steps which has been immortalised by Hrithik Roshan.