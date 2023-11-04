Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): Actor Radhika Madan is all set to grace the jury of the Tallinn Film Festival in Estonia in Northern Europe.

Last year, Radhika Madan was present at the festival for her own film, 'Sanaa,' which was showcased during the 26th edition of the Black Nights Film Festival.

Also Read | Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu Unveil New Posters for Upcoming Film With Vicky Kaushal (View Pics).

Sharing her excitement for her new role, Radhika said, "I'm honored to be a part of this diverse and talented jury at Tallinn Film Festival. It's a global celebration of cinema, and I'm excited to contribute my perspective to this incredible panel of judges."

Radhika Madan will be a part of an esteemed jury that also includes Ron Fogel from Israel, Diana Ilijane from Germany, and Ran Huang from China. Nicolas Celis Lopez from Mexico is the Head of the Jury.

Also Read | Odiya Filmmaker Sanjay Nayak Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Female Journalist.

The Black Nights Film Festival, also called POFF (Pimedate Oode Film Festival), is an annual film festival that takes place at the end of November in Tallinn, Estonia, a charming city.

It is the first competitive feature film festival in Northern Europe to have FIAPF accreditation. The 27th iteration of the Black Nights Film Festival is scheduled to take place in November 2023, and the international film community is already getting excited about it.

Meanwhile, Radhika was last seen in 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video,' directed by Mikhil Musale.

She will next be seen in 'Sanaa', which follows the story of a headstrong and ambitious girl (Radhika), waging an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma. Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah, and Shikha Talsania are also a part of the film.

She will also be seen in 'Rumi Ki Sharafat,' helmed by the well-known ad filmmaker Prashant Bhagya.

She also has a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. It will mark her first-ever collaboration with Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)