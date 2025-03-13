Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): Radhikka Madan on Thursday took a stroll down memory lane and shared several BTS images and videos from the shoot of her film 'Angrezi Medium', which also starred late actor Irrfan Khan.

"The 'Tarika' in me is still alive! This little girl with big dreams in her eyes, the drive to conquer the world and take on anything that life offers her! An outsider is always looking for that one opportunity and THIS was my opportunity. I can never thank @homster and @maddockfilms enough for this. #5yearsOfAngreziMedium. Always remembering you fondly @irrfan sir," she captioned the post.

Madan has time and again expressed her gratitude to be able to work with the late actor and learn from him.Irrfan Khan succumbed to a case of colon infection on April 29, 2020, after he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018.

Earlier, sharing a picture with the deceased actor on Instagram, Madan said, "I remember I was playing with his beard before the shot and he told me you know what maybe this is the reason 'Champak' would not have cut his beard...I was like exactly! And we laughed.."

"We had created our own pool of memories, our own bubble...where there were no words...silences spoke out loud...where I was trying very hard not to be this 'I wanna learn everything from you' fangirl and he was unknowingly teaching me either about life or art every single day. To endless silent teachings and love...To this phenomenon, people call Irrfan. Celebrating you every single day Legend. Miss you," she wrote.

'Angrezi Medium' also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia. (ANI)

