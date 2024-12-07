Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): Actor Radhikka Madan's latest Instagram post showcases her pictures from her recent visit to the iconic Taj Mahal.

In one of the images, Radhikka could be seen looking at the beauty of the historic monument.

"Aisa ishq.." she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhikka was recently seen in a music video 'Sahiba' which also features Vijay Deverakonda.

The video also showcases Dulquer Salmaan and Jasleen Royal, who worked together on the hit song Heeriye."

In Sahiba, Radhikka impresses with her dance performance, expressing her character's deep love for Vijay's character.

In the coming months, Radhikka will be seen with veteran star Anil Kapoor in in the action-drama 'Subedaar'.

'Subedaar' features Radhikka as Shyama, the daughter of Anil Kapoor's character, Subedaar Arjun Maurya.

Earlier, Anil Kapoor shared a still from the sets. Anil took to his Instagram handle and treated fans with an action-packed picture of himself.

'Anil looks intense while performing the action sequence.Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Abhi toh haath utha hi kahaan hai , Yeh toh bas Taiyyari hai. #Subedaar Prep begins."

The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series' comedy-drama 'Tumhari Sulu' (2017) and 'Jalsa', both headlined by Vidya Balan.

Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor serve as producers for the film."In an adrenaline - fueled action drama, Subedaar Arjun Singh grapples with civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter, and societal dysfunction.

The man who once fought for the nation must now fight enemies within to protect his home and family," read the official synopsis of the project.

'Subedaar' is a joint production by Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network (AKFCN), with Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni as producers. (ANI)

