Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is a proud mom as her two-year-old daughter, Raha, prepared a "seven-course meal" for her. Don't be surprised; the toddler cooked for her with a toy kitchen set and clay.

On Tuesday, Alia took to Instagram and shared a cute image of a mock lavish meal prepared by Raha during her playtime.

Adding a humorous touch to her post, she captioned it, "My 7 course meal...with love from my favourite chef."

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022, after several years of dating. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022.On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha.

In March, Alia and Ranbir met with paps in Mumbai and requested them to stop using Raha's pictures without their consent.

Ranbir said, "Mein Mumbai mein pala bada hua hu. Hum industry mein born hue hai. All of you guys are family. Aose koi legal route lene ki humko jarurat nahi hai. Hum aap log ko bulaate hai aap se vinti karte hai aap log sunte ho. We all give words to each other aisa nahi ki hum ispe case kar denge, hum uspe case kar denge. (I have been born and bought up in Mumbai and all of you are like family. So, it's not like we will take the legal route. We call all of you here and request you'll as you'll listen and respect our decision)"

He added, "Aap logo ko bula kar hum bas vinti kar rahe for the betterment of our child. It might sound like a privileged problem, I understand that."

While Ranbir and Alia did not specify, this appeal seemed to come in light of the recent robbery incident that occurred at Ranbir's actor cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bandra house. Alia has also removed all the pictures of Raha from her Instagram account. (ANI)

