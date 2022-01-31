Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): After 'The Family Man', filmmakers Raj and DK are all set to come up with another interesting series titled 'Guns & Gulaabs', which will stream on Netflix.

Inspired by the misfits of the world, 'Guns & Gulaabs' is a story that depicts love and innocence, set in a world of crime. The series is set to uniquely blend the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller while effortlessly lacing it in humour.

Speaking about the series and their collaboration with Netflix, Raj and DK said, "Netflix has always been a pioneering service offering constantly cutting edge content. And we are super thrilled to associate with them on our latest venture! Last year, we had a great outing on Netflix with our indie gem, Cinema Bandi. And now we look forward to a larger collaboration on our first Netflix series, Guns & Gulaabs. We are especially thrilled to roll out this wicked genre mash with some of the finest cast and crew from our country."

Created, directed and produced by Raj and DK, 'Guns & Gulaabs' will reportedly feature Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles. (ANI)

