The Family Season 3 is one of the most anticipated series in the country right now. The spy-action series marks the return of Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari, as he gets mixed up with his family matters and secret missions. The trailer hints at a season filled with big-stakes action and drama. The show has gone on to earn a cult following in Indian pop culture purely due to its content and iconic characters. But did you know that the show was almost never going to happen? Because an international filmmaker was not convinced that directors Raj & DK could merge a spy thriller with comedy. ‘The Family Man 3’ Trailer Out: Manoj Bajpayee Calls Returning As Srikant Tiwari Is ‘True Homecoming’ As New Season Promises Bigger Thrills, New Villains and High-Stakes Action (Watch Video).

Raj Nidimoru Reveals an International Filmmaker Was Doubtful About ‘The Family Man’

Ahead of the premiere of Season 3 of The Family Man, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, one half of the director duo Raj & DK, who helmed the show, revealed that initially, an international filmmaker was sceptical about their series. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, "The show is a balance of geopolitics, culture and the in-built humour. It is a tough one."

Watch the Trailer of ‘The Family Man’ Season 3′:

He continued, "I remember when we had written The Family Man bible. This was before Amazon Prime... we didn't have a platform to come. Once it was all on and almost ready to go, one of the guys from the US, a creator there, who was given the bible to check, said, "This show is not going to work. Don't do it."

Why Did the Creator Have Doubts About ‘The Family Man’

Raj explained that the creator felt that they could not blend a spy thriller with comedy. "The reason he gave was that you cannot club two genres like this. There hasn't been a spy show or any show of this nature across the world. They are usually in the action, drama or crime genres. There is no comedy in the genre. When there is comedy, it becomes a spoof and there havebeen spoofy ones (spy shows). But we felt like this balance was important for us."

Raj added that their editors often remove scenes that are too funny because they can alter the overall tone and tension of the narrative.

‘The Family Man 3’ Set in the Northeast?

The first and second seasons of The Family Man followed Srikant Tiwari’s journey in Kashmir and Sri Lanka. Raj revealed that the upcoming season is set in the Northeast. Sharing more about it, Raj said, "It was a natural progression after the spotlight fell on Kashmir and Chennai. We knew one season ahead where we were going next. These were the places that needed light to be shown on, because we have so many stories set in every other part of the country and these were the less seen ones." ‘The Family Man 3’: Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Wanted’ Srikant Tiwari Crosses Paths With Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija and Tanmay Bhat – Will He Fall for Their Controversial Ideas? (Watch Video).

Ananya Panday Joins Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari in New Promotional Video for ‘The Family Man’ Season 3

More About ‘The Family Man 3’

The Family Man Season 3 will also star Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, and Gul Panag. The main new cast members include Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur. The upcoming season will finally answer what happened between Ruchi and Arvind in Lonavala and whether Srikant is able to resolve his issues with his wife after the revelation. The Family Man Season 3 will release on November 1, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video.

