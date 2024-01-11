Entertainment News | Rajinikanth Meets DMK Leader Durai Vaiko in Chennai

Vaiko took to X to share the pictures of their meeting and wrote, "Meeting with Superstar Mr Rajinikanth. Tamil film superstar, Mr. I met Rajinikanth today (10.01.2024) evening at his residence in Boys Garden, Chennai as a courtesy call. Mr. Rajinikanth inquired about the health of our movement's father leader Vaiko with concern. with love Durai Vaiko Principal Secretary Revival DMK 10.01.2024."

Agency News ANI| Jan 11, 2024 12:18 AM IST
Entertainment News | Rajinikanth Meets DMK Leader Durai Vaiko in Chennai
Rajinikanth with DMK leader Durai Vaiko (Image source: X)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 10 (ANI): Superstar Rajinikanth met DMK leader Durai Vaiko at his residence in Chennai, on Wednesday.

Vaiko took to X to share the pictures of their meeting and wrote, "Meeting with Superstar Mr Rajinikanth. Tamil film superstar, Mr. I met Rajinikanth today (10.01.2024) evening at his residence in Boys Garden, Chennai as a courtesy call. Mr. Rajinikanth inquired about the health of our movement's father leader Vaiko with concern. with love Durai Vaiko Principal Secretary Revival DMK 10.01.2024."

https://twitter.com/duraivaikooffl/status/1745092512782426432?t=1qAlka5mJaM1a6ElPrJxnA&s=19

    Entertainment News | Rajinikanth Meets DMK Leader Durai Vaiko in Chennai

    Agency News ANI| Jan 11, 2024 12:18 AM IST
    Entertainment News | Rajinikanth Meets DMK Leader Durai Vaiko in Chennai
    Rajinikanth with DMK leader Durai Vaiko (Image source: X)

    Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 10 (ANI): Superstar Rajinikanth met DMK leader Durai Vaiko at his residence in Chennai, on Wednesday.

    Vaiko took to X to share the pictures of their meeting and wrote, "Meeting with Superstar Mr Rajinikanth. Tamil film superstar, Mr. I met Rajinikanth today (10.01.2024) evening at his residence in Boys Garden, Chennai as a courtesy call. Mr. Rajinikanth inquired about the health of our movement's father leader Vaiko with concern. with love Durai Vaiko Principal Secretary Revival DMK 10.01.2024."

    https://twitter.com/duraivaikooffl/status/1745092512782426432?t=1qAlka5mJaM1a6ElPrJxnA&s=19

    In the pictures, the actor can be seen in a white kurta and dhoti.

    Leader Durai Vaiko wore a grey shirt, which he paired with black pants.

    Rajinikanth can be seen exchanging a warm greeting with the Leader Durai Vaiko.

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is basking in the success of 'Jailer'. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in the movie. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were seen in important cameos in the film.

    In the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in ' 'Thalaivar 170'. It is being directed by TJ Gnanavel. Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in the 1991 film 'Hum', directed by Mukul Anand. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Entertainment News | Rajinikanth Meets DMK Leader Durai Vaiko in Chennai
