Entertainment News | Rajinikanth Meets DMK Leader Durai Vaiko in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 10 (ANI): Superstar Rajinikanth met DMK leader Durai Vaiko at his residence in Chennai, on Wednesday.
Vaiko took to X to share the pictures of their meeting and wrote, "Meeting with Superstar Mr Rajinikanth. Tamil film superstar, Mr. I met Rajinikanth today (10.01.2024) evening at his residence in Boys Garden, Chennai as a courtesy call. Mr. Rajinikanth inquired about the health of our movement's father leader Vaiko with concern. with love Durai Vaiko Principal Secretary Revival DMK 10.01.2024."
https://twitter.com/duraivaikooffl/status/1745092512782426432?t=1qAlka5mJaM1a6ElPrJxnA&s=19
In the pictures, the actor can be seen in a white kurta