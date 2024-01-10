Hrithik Roshan turned 50 today. He has been receiving lovely wishes from his fans and close ones. Now, his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, has wished him in a very special way. She shared an adorable video compilation that included throwback pictures of Hrithik with their boys, Hridhaan and Hrehaan Roshan. Hrithik Roshan Turns 50! Actor Calls Elder Sister Sunaina Roshan His 'Star', Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes On Insta (Watch Video).

Calling him a "Father Ocean", she wrote in her birthday wish, "Happy Happpiest Birthday Rye.. You truly are 'Father Ocean' with the abundance of wisdom love and commitment you give to Ray and Ridz.. I wish you even more super success, the greatest Love story and all the blessings to make all your dreams come true.. god bless you limitless...P.S 50 looks more like 30 on you!!"

Check Out Sussanne Khan’s Birthday Wish Here:

Sussanne, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, married Hrithik Roshan in December 2000. The couple has two sons - Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation, and they continue to co-parent their sons.

Sussanne is currently dating Arslan Goni, and the duo frequently share their pictures and videos on social media, while Hrithik is apparently in a relationship with actor Saba Azad.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action thriller film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25.