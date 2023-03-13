Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): It was truly a memorable day for India as it celebrated two big wins at the Oscars.

'RRR's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar for 'Original Song' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' won in the Best Documentary Short film category at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, making it a historic day for Indian filmmakers and the audience.

On the occasion, several Indian celebs took to their social media handles and congratulated team 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers.'

Taking to Twitter, actor Rajinikanth wrote, "My hearty congratulations to Shri. Keeravani, Shri. Rajamouli and Shri. Kartiki Gonsalves for getting the prestigious Oscar Award. I salute to the proud Indians."

Sidharth Malhotra shared a collage picture on his stories and wrote, "A truly historic sight to wake up to! Congratulations to the teams of #ElephantWhisperers and #NaatuNaatu for grabbing the win at the Academy awards for Best documentary short film and Best Original Song respectively."

Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Making India proud. Congratulations team RRR and Elephant whisperers."

Actor Kajol wrote, "And they have done it. Congratulations to the entire team of #RRR and #TheElephantWhisperers for winning the academy awards for the best original song and short documentary."

Director Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, "Big congratulations to Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga The Elephant Whisperers on winning The Academy award for the best Documentary short and also MM Keeravani with Chandrabose for Best original song creating Oscar history this year."

Ajay Devgn wrote, "As it is often said, cinema speaks a universal language. Congratulations to the teams of RRR and The Elephant Whisperers for their Oscar wins. It's a proud moment."

'Naatu Naatu' has won the award trumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan are all present at the big event.

'Naatu Naatu' is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars. Earlier, the singers gave a live performance. It was a goosebump moment for all when Naatu Naatu took over the Oscars stage with American dancers doing full justice to the track.

The song competed against 'Applause' from the film 'Tell It Like A Woman,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'. (ANI)

