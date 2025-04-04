Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 4 (ANI): The wait is finally over! Rajinikant's film 'Coolie' has got a release date.

On Friday, the makers announced that the film would hit the theatres on August 14, 2025.

"Sound-ah yethu! Deva Varraaru #Coolie worldwide from August 14th," a post on official X account of Sun Pictures read.

The production house shared a thrilling poster of the upcoming film featuring Rajinikanth. He could be seen sporting a bearded look.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie also stars Upendra, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan among others.

Rajinikanth also has 'Jailer 2' in kitty.

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the makers officially announced the film's sequel with a special promo featuring director Nelson Dilipkumar and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Nelson expressed his gratitude to Rajinikanth and announced the film on X with a caption that read, "Immensely happy to announce my next film #Jailer2 with the one and only #Superstar #Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir and with my favourite @sunpictures #Kalanithimaran sir and my dearest loving friend @anirudhofficialand thanks to my team @KVijayKartik @Nirmalcuts @KiranDrk #pallavisingh #chethan @kabilanchelliah #suren (sic)."

The first part was released in 2023. (ANI)

