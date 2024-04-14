New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) "Mr And Mrs Mahi", starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, is set to be released in theatres on May 31.

The upcoming cricket drama is directed by Sharan Sharma, who helmed "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" featuring Kapoor.

"Mr And Mrs Mahi" was previously scheduled to hit the screens on April 19.

Production house Dharma Productions shared the news of the film's new release date on X on Saturday night.

"Love scores a century on May 31st, 2024! #MrAndMrsMahi releasing in cinemas! #KaranJohar @apoorvamehta18 @RajkummarRao #JanhviKapoor #SharanSharma #NikhilMehrotra @somenmishra0 @ZeeStudios_ @sonymusicindia," the banner said in the post.

"Mr And Mrs Mahi" marks the second collaboration between Rajkummar and Janhvi after the 2021 horror comedy "Roohi".

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Zee Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

