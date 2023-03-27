Ram Charan is the heartthrob of Telugu Cinema. Be it acting or dance or even about making style statements, the actor has proven to be an all-rounder. Son of veteran actor Chiranjeevi and Surekha, he is one of the highest paid actors of Indian Cinema. Over the years, he has not just delivered blockbuster films, but he even earned many prestigious accolades. Ram Charan, who rings in his 38th birthday today, rose to prominence with SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera and then there has been no turning back. Ram Charan Celebrates His Birthday on RC15 Sets With Kiara Advani, Shankar Shanmugham, Dil Raju and Others (View Pics).

Ram Charan is a graceful dancer. He has oozed swag with his dance numbers. In fact, with each dance he has offered a unique style statement as well. His dance moves have often grabbed eyeballs and then the hook steps of his dance tracks have become instant hits. On the occasion of his birthday today, let's take a look at his five hit dance number that will get fans grooving.

Magadheera Song Bangaru Kodipetta

Ram Charan showed off his cool dance moves in this song that was composed by MM Keeravani. From his style to the peppy beats of this track, this song was a huge hit amongst the audience.

Orange Song O Range Love

A cool party track featuring Ram Charan and Genelia D’Souza. The actor won hearts with his charm and swag.

Naayak Song Laila O Laila

A fast-paced track composed by Thaman that showcased Ram Charan’s impeccable dance form. In fact, it led many fans to imitate his dance steps.

Dhruva Song Neethoney

Composed by Hiphop Tamizha, this was another cool track from Ram Charan’s film in which Rakul Preet Singh was seen alongside him.

RRR Song Naatu Naatu

The song featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR won major accolades, including Best Original Song at the Oscars this year. A fast-paced number in which both the actors showed off their electrifying moves.

Well, these are a few of the hit dance numbers of the Tollywood hunk. Here’s wishing Ram Charan a very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead!

