Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): The release date for 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama', the 1993 Japanese-Indian anime film, has been announced. Fans can watch the remastered classic in theatres across India starting January 24.

The makers, on Wednesday took to Instagram to share the announcement along with a caption that read, "The wait is over! Experience India's greatest epic in all its glory! Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama releasing on January 24, 2025, in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. An unmissable 4K experience awaits!"

This iconic adaptation of Valmiki's Ramayana will be presented in a 4K remaster with enhanced audio for a richer cinematic experience. For the first time, the film will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, in addition to the original English version.

Veteran screenwriter Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad, who is filmmaker SS Rajamouli's father, has overseen the creative adaptation of the new versions. Prasad is best known for blockbusters including 'Baahubali' and 'RRR'.

The trailer for the film will be released on January 10.

The animated film was initially planned to be released in theatres with new dubs on October 18 last year. However, Geek Pictures India, which is distributing the movie in India in collaboration with AA Films and Excel Entertainment, shared that the film was postponed in order to make it "reach a wider audience."

"Geek Pictures extends its heartfelt gratitude to the people of India for the overwhelming love and encouragement shown for Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama."

"In response to the incredible enthusiasm from fans nationwide, we have decided to adjust the film's release date from the previously scheduled 18th of October to a new date in the near future. This decision reflects our commitment to ensuring that this iconic masterpiece reaches every corner of our vast country," the company said in a letter.

Earlier, the film saw its original release at the International Film Festival of India in 1993 and was later showcased on broadcast mediums. Most of us remember it as the "Cartoon Network Ramayana." (ANI)

