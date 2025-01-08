Gautham Vasudev Menon is making his Malayalam cinema debut with Dominic and The Ladies Purse, featuring Mammootty in the lead role. The trailer for this highly anticipated mystery thriller has now been released. Mammootty stars as Dominic, a private detective with a sharp eye for detail and a past career as a police officer. What begins as a seemingly trivial case involving a missing purse soon takes a darker turn. As the investigation unfolds, Dominic finds himself drawn into a deeper web of intrigue, involving two missing persons and the chilling possibility of murder. ‘Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse’ Teaser: Mammootty Teaches Gokul Suresh How To Escape an Attack in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Light-Hearted Investigative Thriller.

The trailer also features Gokul Suresh, the son of actor-politician Suresh Gopi, who is playing Dominic's sidekick in the film and is a prominent role. Like the title of the movie, Dominic and The Ladies Purse also feels whimsical about its treatment, particularly with the character of Mammootty, who loves to boast about himself while having no qualms in tackling goons.

Veteran actress Viji Venkatesh also has an important role, who seemingly gives Dominic the case about a purse and is worried when it turns more serious and possibly macabre. ‘Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse’: Mammootty Appears in a Robe and Holding a Purse in First Look Poster of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Film.

Watch the Trailer of 'Dominic and The Ladies Purse':

Dominic and The Ladies Purse is produced by Mammootty's own banner, Mammootty Kampany, their sixth production to date. The film's screenplay is written by Menon, Neeraj Rajan, and Sooraj Rajan. Darbuka Siva has scored the music for the film.

