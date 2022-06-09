Washington [US], June 9 (ANI): 'The Real Housewives of New York City' star, Ramona Singer is being brutally mocked, after the 65-year posted a video on her social media flaunting her micro bladed eyebrows.

According to Page Six, Ramona shared a video of her micro bladed eyebrows on her Instagram handle on Tuesday. She called her licensed esthetician a 'wonderful woman' Karin and thanked her for the results.

"I just got my eyebrows micro bladed from this wonderful woman. Now I only have to do it once a year, so I'm ready for summer. You definitely have to use Karin. She's the best.'' said Ramona in the video clip.

However, soon after the video emerged, fans started flooding Twitter with comments trolling the actor, reported Page Six.

"Ramona had her eyebrows done and says: Use Karin, she's the best. Well, not in my opinion." said one Twitter user.

"I'm howling. She's so cheap that she got free micro-blading in exchange for an instant story post and ends up looking like the joker and the grinch had a baby," criticized a second Twitter user.

"Terrifying. They look like they were stolen from Dr Oz!" said another.

Ramona Singer is an American television personality. She is well-known for her role in the drama series 'The Real Housewives of New York City' which narrates the lives of several Manhattan women as they deal with life in the big city. (ANI)

