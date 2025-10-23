Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI): After having a Diwali bash with family and friends, Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt grabbed the eyeballs with their chic and casual look at Kalina Airport in Mumbai.

The couple were seen getting out of their car with adorable Raha, drawing attention from fans and paps.

Ranbir Kapoor greeted the paparazzi with his signature smile and a casual wave before entering the terminal. He sported a classic denim jacket over a plain white T-shirt, teamed with a cap, creating an effortlessly cool look.

Alia chose a white tank top and sunglasses, keeping her look simple and comfortable.

Recently, the 'Jigra' actor shared the glimpses of their fun-filled Diwali celebration, posting adorable pictures of Ranbir, her daughter Raha, Shaheen Bhatt, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, and others.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a series of photos, with the first one showing Alia and Ranpir posing for the camera. While Ranbir opted for a white Kurta, Alia looked stunning in a pink kurti with a light green pleated skirt.

Alia also shared a cute picture of Raha in which she can be seen painting the diyas, while the video of 'Highway' star with Shaheen perfectly captures the sisters' bond.

Along with the pictures, Alia gave a sweet caption, "Dilwali Diwali..Happy Diwali to you and yours"

Meanwhile, on the work front, 'Alia' will be seen in 'Alpha'. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25.

On the other hand, Ranbir will play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited two-part epic Ramayana. He was also seen in the Netflix show The Ba*ds of Bollywood in a cameo role. (ANI)

