Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport just days before the New Year.

However, what stood out the most was Ranbir Kapoor's fresh new look. In videos, the actor was seen with a clean-shaven look. He was also seen giving a thumbs-up to the photographers waiting outside.

Also Read | Pushpa 2 Stampede: Probe Completed in Sandhya Theatre Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case; Allu Arjun, Security Team Named in Chargesheet, Says Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

Alia Bhatt also greeted the paparazzi warmly. She was seen smiling, waving, and even blowing a kiss before entering the airport.

Last year, Ranbir and Alia celebrated the New Year in Thailand with their daughter Raha and other members of the Kapoor family.

Also Read | Tyler Perry Accused of Sexual Assault in New Lawsuit Filed by Actor Mario Rodriguez.

Earlier this week, Alia Bhatt also shared pictures from her Christmas celebrations. She posted several pictures on Instagram from a Christmas party held at her mother Soni Razdan's home in Mumbai. The pictures showed happy family moments, including sweet glimpses of Alia with Ranbir and their daughter Raha.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the film 'Alpha.' As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the makers have decided to postpone the release of the film. The move, according to Adarsh, has been made to avoid a clash with Salman Khan's upcoming war film 'Battle of Galwan.'

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe. The franchise includes films like 'Ek Tha Tiger,' 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' 'War,' and 'Pathaan.' Along with Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in key roles. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)