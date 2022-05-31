Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): Actor Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji are in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, to promote their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.

As soon as the actor-director duo reached the airport, fans surrounded them and cheered for them. Several images and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet.

In one of the clips, a massive garland made of marigold flowers is seen around Ranbir. It was put on him using a crane.

Ranbir shook hands with a few of his fans and also thanked them by folding his hands.

Such grand welcome has garnered netizens' attention.

Reacting to the viral pictures and videos, a social media user tweeted, "Oh My God! This is huge."

"Loved the way people welcomed Ranbir in Visakhapatnam," another one wrote.

For the special occasion, Ranbir and Ayan chose to dress up in ethnic wear. They both twinned in white kurta pyjama.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli also joined Ranbir and Ayan to promote 'Brahmastra' among the audience in Visakhapatnam. Actor Alia Bhatt missed the promotional activity as she is busy shooting for her Hollywood debut in London. (ANI)

