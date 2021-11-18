Los Angeles, Nov 18 (PTI) "Fresh Off The Boat" alum Randall Park will star in a comedy series at Netflix that is set at the last Blockbuster Video, an American-based provider of home movie and video game rental services.

Vanessa Ramos, known for "Superstore" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine", serves as creator, writer and executive producer on the single-camera project titled "Blockbuster".

According to Variety, the streamer has ordered 10 episodes of the series. David Caspe and Jackie Clarke, the duo behind "Happy Endings", are also attached as writers and executive producers.

Described as "an ensemble comedy" that takes place in the last Blockbuster Video in the US, the upcoming series explores what and who it takes for a small business to succeed.

Ramos said getting an opportunity to make a show "about a place I love" with her friends Caspe and Clarke, and Park as the star is a dream come true.

"I could not be more grateful to Jim and Megan at Universal for supporting this project since day one and Tracey, Andy, and the whole team at Netflix for being on board with so many weird jokes," she added.

John Davis and John Fox also executive produce via Davis Entertainment. Universal Television is the studio.

Jim Donnelly, executive vice president of comedy development for Universal Television, said they are happy to go back to the aisles of a Blockbuster once again.

"We're also thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Netflix, where we never have to worry about late fees," he said.

"When Vanessa and David first came in and shared this idea for a comedy series, we were immediately excited. This is ultimately the story of a dedicated group of co-workers, with a lot of heart. And now with the hilarious Randall Park signing on to play the lead, it's a no brainer," added Tracey Pakosta, head of comedy for Netflix.

Park, also known for co-writing, producing, and starring in the Netflix romcom feature "Always Be My Maybe", was last seen in the hit Disney Plus series "WandaVision".

