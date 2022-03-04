Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Randeep Hooda has gotten discharged from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Friday. He had undergone knee surgery.

Several pictures and videos of the 'Sarbjit' actor have been doing the rounds on social media in which he can be seen stepping down the stairs of the hospital with his right leg bandaged.

Randeep suffered a knee injury last month while performing one of the scenes on the sets of the upcoming web series 'Inspector Avinash'.

Earlier today, he had also posted a picture from the hospital on his Instagram handle.

Speaking of his project 'Inspector Avinash', it is a crime thriller show directed by Neeraj Pathak of Sunny Deol-starrer 'Bhaiji Superhit' fame. (ANI)

