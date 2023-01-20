Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI): Shankar, in his loud printed shirts and saddled on a Yamaha RX 100, swooning ladies with his charm! We are talking about the much-acclaimed cult classic and one of actor Randeep Hooda's fan-favourite movies -- 'Laal Rang'.

Hooda's character Shankar spread his charm and completely absorbed us into his blood transfusion racket where he plays both the devil and saviour and owned the screen with his spontaneity and rustic appearance.

Seven years have passed since the release of 'Laal Rang', which captured the hearts and minds of fans, critics and film buffs alike. While the film was unsuccessful at the box office, it attained cult status thanks to the strong fan base of the actor across the country.

Set in Haryana, 'Laal Rang,' is a dark-humoured drama revolving around the blood trade business and involving sentiments of friendship, brotherhood, love and greed. The film's magic lay in its fresh, quirky content, dialogues and memorable characters, particularly that of Shankar, which was immortalised by Randeep Hooda.

'Laal Rang' 2 marks the foray of the versatile actor as a producer along with Panchali Chakraverty and Yogesh Rahar. Recently Panchali produced the widely watched and appreciated web series 'CAT' on Netflix.

Yogesh Rahar of Avak films, who has himself debuted as a producer, has been a diehard fan of 'Laal Rang' and has spearheaded the effort for the sequel.

This also sees him joining hands once again with the director, Syed Ahmad Afzal.

Randeep is currently on a career-high with his recent series 'CAT', which is winning audiences' hearts across the world.

Talking about the film, Randeep said, "Shankar Malik is one character that will always stay close to my heart, the film even after 7 years stays relevant & has a dedicated fan base to it. This is what has compelled me to embark on this new journey as a producer too with a lot of joy and a sense of responsibility towards it."

At a time when commercially successful films fail to endure and create a lasting impression, the loyal fans continue to keep the spirit of 'Laal Rang' alive via memes, songs, and Instagram reels.

The director Syed Ahmed Afzal fresh from the success of the 'Shiksha Mandal' web series also spoke about the upcoming film. He said, "We are extremely excited to begin the madness again, the storyline is dark, and murky and lays the perfect plinth for an enchanting film and we once again have a chance to deliver something memorable. The essence of the sequel shall remain akin to the original. This sequel will be darker, meaner, violent and yet funny."

Akshay Oberoi and Pia Bajpiee will reprise their roles from the first part and the search is on for new additions to the second part. The film is slated to go on the floor soon. (ANI)

