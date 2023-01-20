Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore and Corey Feldman are taking a walk down memory lane. It was a joyous reunion for the pair, who haven't seen each other in 25 years, when Feldman, 51, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where he and the host reminisced about when they briefly dated as teenagers, reports People magazine. "We partied, we didn't party," Barrymore, 47, said of their history as Feldman quipped: "We got sober together, we got un-sober together. We were literally kids," Feldman added, noting that he was between 12 and 13 and she was 10 or 11 when they first met. Drew Barrymore Confirms To Be Back in the Dating Scene After Six Years Since Split From Ex-Husband.

As per People, Feldman had to jog her memory about their first date, decades after the former child stars made their breakout performances in the films of Steven Spielberg, who is also Barrymore's godfather. "What happened was, I got a call one day," he started. "My grandmother says, 'We got a call from Steven (Spielberg's) office, and the little girl from 'E.T.' wants to meet you because she's got a crush on you'".

Barrymore confirmed his account: "Oh yeah, I did... the biggest. But everyone did!" Her mother, actress and writer Jaid Barrymore, then coordinated a "play date" for the two of them. "Of course, neither of us drove because I was still living at my grandparents', and you were living with your mom," the Goonies star recalled as Barrymore added that they were "years away from getting our licences. "And it was so cute. I remember taking you to the movies, I remember exactly which movie theatre it was," he said of the spot in Encino, quoted by People.

"We walked across the street, and you put your little hand up for me to hold. And I held your hand, and we walked across the street." Barrymore was noticeably blushing as the audience gushed over the sweet memory. "I don't remember what movie we saw," Feldman admitted, cutting the tension with some laughter. "But I remember all that." He explained that they "just stayed friends" after that, until a few years later, when Barrymore said they "dated properly." Drew Barrymore Became Free of Torture After Quitting Alcohol; Says, ‘Bravest Thing You Can Do Is Slay Those Dragons’.

They also reminisced about their red-carpet date at the 61st Academy Awards in 1989, when Feldman was 17 and Barrymore was 14. "I remember you were going, and so, I was lucky enough to be your date," she said. "And I just threw on a cotton Betsey Johnson dress, off the rack. I don't know how much it cost, probably $65. "I remember getting there, and I remember seeing people in such designer duds. And I remember looking around and thinking, 'Oh, I'm very underdressed."

"I'm wearing a cotton Betsey Johnson dress. Whoops!'," added Barrymore. The Never Been Kissed star noted that Feldman "looked so cool" as she showed off a "legendary" photo from the outing. "I just thought we were having so much fun," Barrymore mused. "We were such the great little, cute little item for the three months we lasted or whatever. But it was adorable," Feldman said.

