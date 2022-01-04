Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Get ready to witness the golden era of Bollywood with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's web series 'Ranjish Hi Sahi'.

Written and directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj, the upcoming project revolves around a film director who gets into an extra-marital affair with a female superstar.

Set mainly in 70s Bollywood, the golden era of bellbottoms and some great music, 'Ranjish Hi Sahi' features Tahir Raj Bhasin , Amrita Puri, and Amala Paul as the lead stars.

The show will mainly explore complicated human relationships between adults and the different shades that love can take.

Opening up about his character, Tahir said, "When I was narrated the script of this unique love story, I was instantly gripped by how layered, Shankar, the character is. What drew me to the part was the challenge of a romantic drama where the protagonist is torn between the love of the two women in his life. Shankar blurs the lines between a vulnerable romantic and an authoritative rebel. Playing him was a complex emotional roller coaster but most of all it was a whole lot of fun."

Amrita will be seen essaying the role of Tahir's wife in the show. On the other hand, Amala will feature as a Bollywood actress.

Amala, too, expressed her joy about working in 'Ranjish Hi Sahi'.

"When I received a call from the makers to play this character, my reaction was, 'Wow! Do I actually resemble a Bollywood superstar from the 70s?' I was ecstatic; a feeling I cannot put into words but at the same time there is a huge sense of responsibility. The character of this Bollywood diva had a fierce and unapologetic personality; to translate that kind of energy on-screen was challenging. It was like a game of imagination, but I did a lot of research. It was surely an enriching experience," she shared.

According to Amrita, the web show gave her a new perspective on things.

"Anju's simplicity is her strength. Getting into the skin of her character was a learning experience for me. Her life and the times in which she lived are both so different from mine. She is extremely resilient and the reason why the family sticks together. I was amazed with her empathetic nature and capacity to forgive. It's not easy being a homemaker and the emotional backbone of the family. It gave me a new perspective on things." Amrita said.

Produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Jio Studios, 'Ranjish Hi Sahi' will be out on Voot Select on January 13. (ANI)

