Mumbai [Maharashtra], June 8 (ANI): Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan showed their perfect dance moves on 'The Punjabban Song' from the movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Bollywood director Karan Johar matching his steps with them.

"Joining the Punjabban Party" captioned Sara and Karn on their respective Instagram posts.

In the video, the trio of Sara, Ranveer, and Karan can be seen grooving to the lyrics of The Punjabban song, enacting the hook step. The 'Atrangi Re' actor sported a chic denim halter-neck crop top with matching denim blue bell bottoms.

The ever-energetic Ranveer Singh wore a simple white shirt and checkered black trousers accompanied by black sunglasses. Karan on the other hand opted for a quirky zebra print outfit, donning sunglasses.

The film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' hosts an ensemble cast of Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. Apart from that, the film also stars Maniesh Paul and YouTube media personality Prajakta Kohli as well.

'Jug Jugg Jeyeyo' is helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johan Productions. It is ready to hit the screens on June 24, this year. (ANI)

