Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): Actor Ranveer Singh never misses a chance to flaunt his love for his wife Deepika Padukone.

In a recent QnA session on Instagram, when a particular user asked Ranveer to describe Deepika in one word, his answer stole everyone's hearts.

Replying to the fan's question, Ranveer wrote, "Queen." Isn't he giving major husband goals?

Ranveer also gave answers to other questions. He revealed that 'Rambo' is his nickname.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is busy shooting for his new film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which also stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Karan Johar is directing the project. (ANI)

