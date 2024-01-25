Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor starrer period action drama film 'Padmaavat' turned 6 on Thursday.

To mark the occasion, Bhansali Productions shared a video which they captioned, "Celebrating the glorious saga of Rani Padmavati's strength, Rajputi virtues of Maharawal Ratan Singh, courage of Mehrunissa and the triumph over evil with #6YearsOfPadmaavat."

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film was released in the year 2018 and was declared a blockbuster hit.

The 'Gully Boy' actor received a lot of appreciation for his negative portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in the film.

Ranveer embraced the more aggressive role, while Shahid delivered a quietly effective performance. As for Deepika, her portrayal of Queen Padmavat showcased her beauty in a way never seen before on screen.

Bhansali's films have always been synonymous with music that perfectly blends with its theme, and 'Padmaavat' is no exception. SLB's astute musical sensibility shines through with memorable soundtracks like 'Ek Dil Ek Jaan,' 'Holi,' 'Binte Dil,' and high-energy numbers like 'Ghoomar' and 'Khali Bali.' These musical gems seamlessly blend with the narrative, adding depth and soul to the cinematic experience.

'Padmaavat' marked Ranveer- Deepika's third collaboration with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after their hit films 'Ram Leela' and 'Bajirao Masatani'.

Meanwhile, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be next helming a project titled 'Love & War' that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. (ANI)

